Alabama's Gulf coast awaits huge surge of tourists

Alabama's Gulf coast is big business for the state, and it's about to hit primetime.

Millions of people will soon head south in droves for the next six or seven months, and it all starts with spring break.

It's not too late to claim your spot, though.

"The great thing about our gulf coast, not only are there plenty of hotel rooms, but there's so many condos there that you can get 2,3,4 bedroom condos you can still get in," said Brian Jones with the Alabama Department of Tourism. "I would go ahead and book now, though, because they do tend to fill up."

Jones says in 2017 more than 6.5 million people visited Alabama's coast.

And for those who don't want to brave the beaches, there are plenty of other options nearby, including OWA, an amusement park less than 10 miles from the beach in Foley.

