MFR planning burned fire near Lagoon Park

Montgomery Fire/Rescue would like to inform the public that there is a planned fire Saturday within the city limits.

The squad is planning a burned fire in the Lagoon Park area from 10 a.m. to noon and want citizens to know they might see or smell smoke from the north end of the park near Eastern Boulevard.

Attack One Fire Management will be monitoring the fire along with MFR.

Anyone with severe respiratory problems is advised to take caution and stay indoors within one mile south and west of the park.

