MFR planning controlled fire near Lagoon Park

Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.More >>
The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.More >>
A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let...More >>
A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.More >>
The squad is planning a burned fire in the Lagoon Park area from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.More >>
The squad is planning a burned fire in the Lagoon Park area from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Troy University’s Police Department can now complete its radio system thanks to a $70,597 grant from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.More >>
Troy University’s Police Department can now complete its radio system thanks to a $70,597 grant from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.More >>