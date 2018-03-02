Hillcrest-Evergreen falls in OT to Plainview in 3A state championship game, 78-75

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AHSAA) – Plainview High School’s boys’ basketball team shattered the AHSAA record for 3-point shots attempted and made this season and it seemed only fitting that the Bears would sink a trey to win its first-ever state basketball championship Friday.

Junior Caden Millican, who earned MVP honors for the Bears (34-2), took a feed from point guard Jeffery Armstrong in overtime and fired a 3-pointer as the final buzzer sounded as Plainview captured a 78-75 overtime win over Hillcrest-Evergreen (23-4) in the Class 3A boys’ state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena Friday. The game will go down as one of the greatest games in the 96-year tournament history of the AHSAA State Basketball Championships.



Hillcrest-Evergreen senior guard Kobe Bradley’s 3-point goal with 37 seconds remaining in the extra period tied the game at 75-75. Bradley, who finished with 44 points, helped the Jaguars of Coach Chenson Griffin tied the game at the end of regulation when he was fouled taking a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left and his team was trailing 66-62. Bradley sank his first two free throws, then missed his third and teammate Ryan Nettles rebounded and banked the game-tying bucket to send the game into overtime tied 66-66.

Millican finished with 37 points, sinking 6-of-10 3-pointers and going 9-of-10 at the foul line. He made two free throws in overtime to tie give Coach Robi Coker’s Bears a 75-72 lead just prior to Bradley’s trey. Armstrong added 18 points, five assists, five steals and eight rebounds for Plainview.



Bradley was 12-of-21 shooting for Hillcrest, sank 5-of-9 3-point shots and was 15-of-19 at the foul line. He also had seven steals. Nettles had nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Jarrett Taylor chipped in 10 points.

Plainview was 12-of-33 on 3-pointers. The Bears finished the season with 467 made treys on 1,279 attempts. Both are single-season state records. Hillcrest won the Class 3A football title in December with a perfect 15-0 record.

CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-TOURNEY TEAM

Cade Millican, Plainview (MVP); Jeffery Armstrong, Plainview; Koby Tinker, Plainview; Kobe Bradley, Hillcrest-Evergreen; Ryan Nettles, Hillcrest-Evergreen; Luke Skinner, American Christian.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)