Hillcrest-Evergreen falls in OT to Plainview in 3A state championship game, 78-75

Plainview High School’s boys’ basketball team shattered the AHSAA record for 3-point shots attempted and made this season and it seemed only fitting that the Bears would sink a trey to win its first-ever state basketball championship Friday.More >>
Plainview High School’s boys’ basketball team shattered the AHSAA record for 3-point shots attempted and made this season and it seemed only fitting that the Bears would sink a trey to win its first-ever state basketball championship Friday.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
Troy's Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn and Brandon Silvers are among those participating.More >>
Troy's Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn and Brandon Silvers are among those participating.More >>
Samson defeated Sand Rock 69-65 to capture the AHSAA Class 2A Girls State Championship Friday.More >>
Samson defeated Sand Rock 69-65 to capture the AHSAA Class 2A Girls State Championship Friday.More >>
Sacred Heart Catholic’s bid for a fourth straight Class 1A state boys’ basketball championship was pushed to brink by Georgiana Thursday night. The Cardinals (23-10), however, outscored the Panthers 10-1 in overtime to post a 65-56 win Thursday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena.More >>
Sacred Heart Catholic’s bid for a fourth straight Class 1A state boys’ basketball championship was pushed to brink by Georgiana Thursday night. The Cardinals (23-10), however, outscored the Panthers 10-1 in overtime to post a 65-56 win Thursday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena.More >>
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports.More >>
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports.More >>
Spain Park overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Lee-Montgomery 60-51 Thursday in the Class 7A girls ‘ semifinals of the 96th State Basketball tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena Thursday.More >>
Spain Park overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Lee-Montgomery 60-51 Thursday in the Class 7A girls ‘ semifinals of the 96th State Basketball tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena Thursday.More >>
Presumably, Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat was referring to Colorado's legal marijuana and laws that were passed by voters more than 5 years ago.More >>
Presumably, Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat was referring to Colorado's legal marijuana and laws that were passed by voters more than 5 years ago.More >>
Eufaula High School edged Wenonah 79-73 Wednesday in the 96th annual AHSAA State Basketball Finals Championships at the BJCC Legacy Center. The Class 5A semifinal victory clinched the Tigers’ first berth in a state championship game since 1999.More >>
Eufaula High School edged Wenonah 79-73 Wednesday in the 96th annual AHSAA State Basketball Finals Championships at the BJCC Legacy Center. The Class 5A semifinal victory clinched the Tigers’ first berth in a state championship game since 1999.More >>
Charles Henderson downed Wenonah 57-53 Wednesday to move into the Class 5A girls’ state championship game for the second year in a row. The victory also ended the Dragons’ streak of state titles at four.More >>
Charles Henderson downed Wenonah 57-53 Wednesday to move into the Class 5A girls’ state championship game for the second year in a row. The victory also ended the Dragons’ streak of state titles at four.More >>