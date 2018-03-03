Missing 8-year-old Montgomery boy found safe

An 8-year-old Montgomery boy, who was missing for several hours, was found safe early Saturday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Matthew Bailey was found in the same area he went missing in the County Downs neighborhood.

Matthew was riding a bike and hadn't been seen since 6 p.m., according to police. A missing child alert was sent out shortly after midnight.

