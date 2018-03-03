Controlled burn to take place near U.S. Highway 29 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Controlled burn to take place near U.S. Highway 29

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) -

Drivers are advised to take caution on U.S. Highway 29 and Macon County Road 90 as there will be a planned burn Saturday.

The Tuskegee National Forest plans to burn between 200 to 900 acres. Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and turn their headlights on low-beam.

Smoke will be visible, and winds are expected to carry the smoke southeast towards the Creek Stand Community.

The burn will be carefully monitored by officials. Anyone with questions is to call Montgomery Dispatch at 334-241-8107 or the Tuskegee National Forest at 334-313-0260.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-03 06:30:58 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-03-03 17:19:48 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-03-03 17:19:37 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • MPD investigates 3-vehicle crash that resulted in fatality

    MPD investigates 3-vehicle crash that resulted in fatality

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-03-03 17:16:32 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

    A three-vehicle crash in Montgomery Friday afternoon has resulted in the death of a woman, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

    More >>

    A three-vehicle crash in Montgomery Friday afternoon has resulted in the death of a woman, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly