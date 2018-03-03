Controlled burn to take place near U.S. Highway 29

Drivers are advised to take caution on U.S. Highway 29 and Macon County Road 90 as there will be a planned burn Saturday.

The Tuskegee National Forest plans to burn between 200 to 900 acres. Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and turn their headlights on low-beam.

Smoke will be visible, and winds are expected to carry the smoke southeast towards the Creek Stand Community.

The burn will be carefully monitored by officials. Anyone with questions is to call Montgomery Dispatch at 334-241-8107 or the Tuskegee National Forest at 334-313-0260.

