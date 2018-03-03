Charles Henderson wins Class 5A girls title over Central Tuscalo - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Charles Henderson wins Class 5A girls title over Central Tuscaloosa

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Charles Henderson wins its first state championship. (Source: WSFA 12 News)


The Charles Henderson Girls Basketball team claimed its first state championship in school history Saturday.

The Lady Trojans defeated Central Tuscaloosa 55-37 in the AHSAA Class 5A title game.

Maori Davenport nearly recorded a triple-double on her way to earning MVP honors. She tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds and 9 blocks in the win.

