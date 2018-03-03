MPD opens investigation of Friday McLemore Drive crash

A three-vehicle crash in Montgomery Friday afternoon has resulted in the death of a woman, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD is investigating the McLemore Drive crash that resulted in the death of 70-year-old Montgomery resident Mary Martin. The crash, which was near Wares Ferry Road, also resulted in the injuries of three other people.

According to police, after the crash happened, Martin was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The three others injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The three vehicles involved were a Ford Edge, Chevrolet Equinox, Martin's vehicle, and Honda Accord. Police say initial investigation shows the Ford Edge was traveling southbound when it veered into the northbound lane and struck both the Equinox and Accord.

