Eufaula falls in boys 5A title game

Eufaula was unable to come out on top in the boys AHSAA Class 5A State Championship game. After coming back from 11 down in the fourth to force overtime, Eufaula couldn't complete the comeback as Sylacauga came out on top 79-78.

Sylacauga opened the overtime period on a 6-0 run, but Eufuala would claw their way back into the game. Ultimately, Eufaula's buzzer shot was no good, giving crowning Sylacauga as state champs.

