Carver wins 3rd boys 6A title in 7 years with 74-59 win over Paul Bryant

Carver-Montgomery is bringing the boys AHSAA Class 6A Championship back to the Capital City. The Wolverines defeated the defending champs Paul Bryant 74-59 in Saturday's game.

Carver lead by five at the break behind Jaykwon Walton's 12 first-half points. Walton would finish with 20 points and was named Class 6A state tournament MVP.

Carver's halftime lead would balloon to nine late in the third quarter, and the knockout punch came in the fourth when the lead grew as big as 20 points. Carver's Jalen Gaston finished with 17 points and Derrell Bailey with 18.

It's the Wolverine's third state championship in the last seven years, and their first since 2015.

Walton, Gaston, Bailey and Carver's Jared Sherfield all landed on the Class 6A Boys' All-Tourney Team.

