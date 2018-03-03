Carver wins 3rd boys 6A title in 7 years with 74-59 win over Paul Bryant

The Wolverines defeated Paul Bryant 74-59 in Saturday's game.More >>
The Wolverines defeated Paul Bryant 74-59 in Saturday's game.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
The Carver Wolverines (29-7) will play for the 6A state title this weekend after defeating Hazel Green 98-68 Wednesday.More >>
The Carver Wolverines (29-7) will play for the 6A state title this weekend after defeating Hazel Green 98-68 Wednesday.More >>
Eufaula's buzzer shot was no good, giving crowning Sylacauga as state champs.More >>
Eufaula's buzzer shot was no good, giving crowning Sylacauga as state champs.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
The Lady Trojans defeated Central Tuscaloosa 55-37 in the AHSAA Class 5A title game.More >>
The Lady Trojans defeated Central Tuscaloosa 55-37 in the AHSAA Class 5A title game.More >>