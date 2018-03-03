Carver wins boys 6A title over Paul Bryant - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Carver wins boys 6A title over Paul Bryant

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Carver defeats Paul Bryant 74-59 to win boys 6A championship. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Carver defeats Paul Bryant 74-59 to win boys 6A championship. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -

Carver-Montgomery is bringing the boys AHSAA Class 6A Championship back to the Capital City. The Wolverines defeated Paul Bryant 74-59 in Saturday's game.

It's the Wolverine's first state championship on the hard court since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly