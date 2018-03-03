Texas A&M beats Alabama 68-66 behind Davis' 20 points - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Texas A&M beats Alabama 68-66 behind Davis' 20 points

(Source: University of Alabama) (Source: University of Alabama)

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.

The Aggies (20-11, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) closed out the regular season with a three-game winning streak, while the Crimson Tide (17-14, 8-10) ended by losing five straight.

The Aggies led 54-53 with 3:47 remaining when A&M forward D.J. Hogg sank a 3-pointer from the far left corner. Following an Alabama turnover and a timeout, the Aggies increased the lead to 59-53 on the dunk by Davis in traffic with 3:10 left.

The game was delayed for a few minutes with 32 seconds remaining and A&M leading 63-59 after A&M freshman guard T.J. Starks shoved Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton in the head following some heated words.

Sexton drew a technical and Starks was ejected. A&M's Admon Gilder already was going to the line for two free throws at the time of the exchange, and he shot the two technical free throws as well, in making 3-of-4.

Sexton led Alabama with a game-high 23 points, while Davis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. The Aggies reached at least 20 victories for a third time in coach Billy Kennedy's seven seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide, once considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament, have given the selection committee plenty to mull over the next week. Coach Avery Johnson has said "the world is not coming to an end for Alabama basketball" based on the losing streak. Perhaps not, but it might be for this season concerning the postseason's primary tournament.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have been on a big-time roller-coaster ride this season in SEC play. They started league action by losing five in a row, and their conference run also includes a losing streak of three games and winning streaks of four and three games. They've won three in a row to close out the regular season, so at least they're springing into the postseason on a positive.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will compete in the SEC Tournament starting next week in St. Louis against a to-be-determined opponent.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will compete in the SEC Tournament starting next week in St. Louis against a to-be-determined opponent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • No. 14 Auburn wins SEC title, 79-70 over South Carolina

    No. 14 Auburn wins SEC title, 79-70 over South Carolina

    Saturday, March 3 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-03-03 22:48:57 GMT
    (Source: Auburn University)(Source: Auburn University)

    Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

    More >>

    Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Derrius Guice runs impressive 4.49, 40-yd. dash at NFL Combine

    Derrius Guice runs impressive 4.49, 40-yd. dash at NFL Combine

    Derrius Guice is projected first or second round pick. Source: Mark LaGrangeDerrius Guice is projected first or second round pick. Source: Mark LaGrange
    Derrius Guice is projected first or second round pick. Source: Mark LaGrangeDerrius Guice is projected first or second round pick. Source: Mark LaGrange
    Former LSU running back Derrius Guice ran a 4.49, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Friday. The time was one of the top numbers for running backs. Guice did run an unimpressive 4.60 on his second attempt. For his sake, hopefully the 4.49 carries more weight. .@dhasickest 1st 40: 4.49 #NFLSU Watch live: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NHeCVO4pWe — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 2, 2018 Guice is projected as a late first-round, or early second-round pick in the NFL Draft. The ...More >>
    Former LSU running back Derrius Guice ran a 4.49, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Friday. The time was one of the top numbers for running backs. Guice did run an unimpressive 4.60 on his second attempt. For his sake, hopefully the 4.49 carries more weight. .@dhasickest 1st 40: 4.49 #NFLSU Watch live: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NHeCVO4pWe — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 2, 2018 Guice is projected as a late first-round, or early second-round pick in the NFL Draft. The ...More >>

  • Auburn's football field hedges damaged after Iron Bowl win

    Auburn's football field hedges damaged after Iron Bowl win

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:14 PM EST2017-11-28 00:14:04 GMT

    Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.

    More >>

    Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly