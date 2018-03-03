No. 14 Auburn wins SEC title, 79-70 over South Carolina

Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
The Red Wolves will play the Auburn Tigers in Alabama this weekend, but they may be a little short-handed.More >>
The Red Wolves will play the Auburn Tigers in Alabama this weekend, but they may be a little short-handed.More >>
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has been selected as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.More >>
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has been selected as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Jared Harper scored 21 points, Chuma Okeke had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Auburn beat rival Alabama 90-71 Wednesday night even without ailing star Mustapha Heron.More >>
Jared Harper scored 21 points, Chuma Okeke had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Auburn beat rival Alabama 90-71 Wednesday night even without ailing star Mustapha Heron.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>