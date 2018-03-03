Bridge Crossing Jubilee events continue Saturday with Jubilee pa - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Bridge Crossing Jubilee events continue Saturday with Jubilee parade

The Selma High School Marching Band marching during Saturday's Bridge Crossing Jubilee event. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Selma High School Marching Band marching during Saturday's Bridge Crossing Jubilee event. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

Folks flocked to Selma on Saturday for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee Parade that is a part of Selma's 53rd annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The Jubilee commemorates the Selma to Montgomery March. This year's events will span over five days and will include seminars, presentations and festivals.

"My grandparents, my family and friends, they actually walked on Bloody Sunday. They actually were here to actually witness the things that I get to enjoy and that they actually sacrificed their life for," said Kameisha Logan.

She said attending the parade was the least she could do to honor her ancestors.

"I owe it to them to come back and celebrate the great things they did for Selma," Logan said.

Linda Carson has been going to the Jubilee for 11 years.

“It’s only once a year... one weekend out of a year. Come out and support this because this is truly history,” Logan said.

LaJohn Robinson was selling t-shirts at the event. He said he's happy the Jubilee is bringing awareness to a march that is so important to our nation's history.

“This is one of the more important marches in the Civil Rights Movement. The march from Selma to Montgomery, you know, and just the awareness you know," said Robinson. "If a lot of people were aware of what this march did for our people and your people, just for everyone, you know, the world might be a better place,"

One of the Jubilee's main events, the Bridge Crossing Reenactment, will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and will begin outside of Brown Chapel AME Church.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:23 PM EST2018-03-03 20:23:02 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

  • Family in custody after police seize guns, ammunition from home

    Family in custody after police seize guns, ammunition from home

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:06 AM EST2018-03-03 12:06:53 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:09 AM EST2018-03-03 13:09:48 GMT

    Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.

    More >>

    Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.

    More >>

  • Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-03 06:30:58 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:20 PM EST2018-03-04 00:20:10 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-04 00:29:52 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-03-03 17:29:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-04 00:29:50 GMT
    The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

    More >>

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

    More >>

  • Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-03-03 06:31:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-03-04 00:21:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly