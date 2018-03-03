Bridge Crossing Jubilee events continue Saturday with Jubilee parade

Folks flocked to Selma on Saturday for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee Parade that is a part of Selma's 53rd annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The Jubilee commemorates the Selma to Montgomery March. This year's events will span over five days and will include seminars, presentations and festivals.

"My grandparents, my family and friends, they actually walked on Bloody Sunday. They actually were here to actually witness the things that I get to enjoy and that they actually sacrificed their life for," said Kameisha Logan.

She said attending the parade was the least she could do to honor her ancestors.

"I owe it to them to come back and celebrate the great things they did for Selma," Logan said.

Linda Carson has been going to the Jubilee for 11 years.

“It’s only once a year... one weekend out of a year. Come out and support this because this is truly history,” Logan said.

LaJohn Robinson was selling t-shirts at the event. He said he's happy the Jubilee is bringing awareness to a march that is so important to our nation's history.

“This is one of the more important marches in the Civil Rights Movement. The march from Selma to Montgomery, you know, and just the awareness you know," said Robinson. "If a lot of people were aware of what this march did for our people and your people, just for everyone, you know, the world might be a better place,"

One of the Jubilee's main events, the Bridge Crossing Reenactment, will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and will begin outside of Brown Chapel AME Church.

