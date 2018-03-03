Renascence Program hosts annual Ping Pong Fundraiser

Many across the River Region grabbed their ping pong paddles and went out to the Alcazar Center for a tournament backing a cause.
WSFA 12 News was a sponsor of the Renascence Program's third annual Ping Pong Fundraiser.
The Renascence Program helps men coming out of the prison system to get back on their feet and successfully transition back into society.
"When they come out of prison, we try to get these guys to reconnect with their family members. We also have a holistic healing program, which is a program that's designed, it goes over everything from financial, learning their financial resources, to dealing with everyday stressors in life," said Renascence Inc. Executive Director Ty Pelham.
The tournament is the program's largest fundraiser each year.
