Congressional delegation honors civil rights activists

MONTGOMERY, AL

Members of the bi-partisan congressional delegation are on a commemorative civil rights pilgrimage honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The three-day journey kicked off in Memphis on Friday.

Saturday, nearly 30 members of congress were in Montgomery visiting the southern poverty Law Center and the Civil Rights Memorial for a wreath laying there.

“It gives me hope. It inspires me to continue to stand up and to speak up. I remember so many of the individuals, so many of the events that are listed and it tells me that we have more work to do,” said Rep. John Lewis.

Songs were sung and a few tears shed as everyone gathered around the fountain at the Civil Rights Memorial remembering everyone that lost their lives fighting for equality.

“My hope is that Republicans and Democrats, this bi-partisan delegation will harness the energy that this pilgrimage provides and really take that spirit of bipartisanship back to Washington," said Congresswoman Terri Sewell. "We may not agree on how to get there but I think all of us want to get there. So I think that it is really important for us to remember why we are public servants, and I think that this kind of pilgrimage helps us to remember, and reflect and now it’s time to recommit and rededicate ourselves to the ideals of this pilgrimage."

“We can not give up or give in or lose hope. We must continue to stand up, speak up, and speak out," said Lewis.

The journey continues as the delegation travels to Selma on Sunday.

