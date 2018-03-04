Road closed in Crenshaw County due to 'situation' - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Road closed in Crenshaw County due to 'situation'

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay away from Blackmon Road in Brantley, just off Georgiana Highway. 

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the road is blocked "due to a situation." Authorities did not elaborate on the situation, but a second post on the page says a subject is in custody and everyone is safe. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

