Sheriff: Road closed in Crenshaw County after man shot at wife

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay away from Blackmon Road in Brantley, just off Georgiana Highway. 

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the road is blocked "due to a situation." Sheriff Mickey Powell says a 71-year-old man shot at his wife when she came home from visiting her daughter, and she called authorities. 

Powell said with the assistance of the Covington County SWAT team, authorities were able to take the man into custody without any injuries. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

