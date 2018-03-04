ALEA Missing Child Alert canceled for Uniontown teen

Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
A photo of a toddler staring at the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama started a social media frenzy.More >>
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.More >>
As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students play a waiting game _ and video games _ while trying to find enough activities to keep themselves busy.More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
