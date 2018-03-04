ALEA Missing Child Alert canceled for Uniontown teen - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Holley Long, Digital Content Producer
Glomeria Lipscomb. (Source: ALEA) Glomeria Lipscomb. (Source: ALEA)
UNIONTOWN, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing child alert for a Uniontown teen. 

The Uniontown Police Department was asking for assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl. Glomeria Ronshanay Lipscomb was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans at 1:30 a.m. in Uniontown Saturday.

According to ALEA, Lipscomb was located on Sunday. No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

