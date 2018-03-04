ALEA Missing Child Alert issued for Uniontown teen

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a Uniontown teen.

The Uniontown Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl. Glomeria Ronshanay Lipscomb was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans at 1:30 a.m. in Uniontown Saturday. She is about 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair. A photo was provided by ALEA.

Anyone with information about Glomeria's whereabouts should call the Uniontown police at 334-628-8439 or 911.

