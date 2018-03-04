Selma to Montgomery March reenacted on Sunday

they marched hand-in-hand for roughly three miles to the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Source: WSFA 12 News)

On the 53rd Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, thousands gathered at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

From there they marched hand-in-hand for roughly three miles to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in an effort to recreate the historic 1965 Selma to Montgomery March that became known as Bloody Sunday.

It's a day John Rankin will never forget. He's one of the original foot soldiers who marched from Selma to Montgomery with Martin Luther King. He remembers the day like it was yesterday.

"Running. Scared. Hiding," Rankin said. Those are the words he used to describe the day.

Around his neck hung a medal. The medal was engraved with the words "Foot Soldier." It's a title he earned and he has the scars to prove it.

"The scars will never go away," Rankin said.

Also bearing the title "foot soldier" is R.L. Patterson. He remembers the day vividly.

"That day was a horrible day," Patterson said. "We had people running from every end. Horses were behind us. Billy clubs and everything else. We were afraid. We were running, but we stood up for our human rights," Patterson said.

Rights that because of the march he now has. That's why on the anniversary of the march he comes back to Selma, year after year, to the bridge where it all began.

"I'm going to walk across that bridge as long as I live," Patterson said.

Walking alongside him, thousands, who wanted to pay their respects to the men and women who risked their lives to change the course of history.

