Selma to Montgomery March reenacted on Sunday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma to Montgomery March reenacted on Sunday

On the 53rd Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, thousands gathered at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church. (Source: WSFA 12 News) On the 53rd Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, thousands gathered at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
they marched hand-in-hand for roughly three miles to the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Source: WSFA 12 News) they marched hand-in-hand for roughly three miles to the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The march was reenacted on Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News) The march was reenacted on Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

On the 53rd Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, thousands gathered at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

From there they marched hand-in-hand for roughly three miles to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in an effort to recreate the historic 1965 Selma to Montgomery March that became known as Bloody Sunday.

It's a day John Rankin will never forget. He's one of the original foot soldiers who marched from Selma to Montgomery with Martin Luther King. He remembers the day like it was yesterday.

"Running. Scared. Hiding," Rankin said. Those are the words he used to describe the day.

Around his neck hung a medal. The medal was engraved with the words "Foot Soldier." It's a title he earned and he has the scars to prove it.

"The scars will never go away," Rankin said.

Also bearing the title "foot soldier" is R.L. Patterson. He remembers the day vividly.

"That day was a horrible day," Patterson said. "We had people running from every end. Horses were behind us. Billy clubs and everything else. We were afraid. We were running, but we stood up for our human rights," Patterson said.

Rights that because of the march he now has. That's why on the anniversary of the march he comes back to Selma, year after year, to the bridge where it all began.

"I'm going to walk across that bridge as long as I live," Patterson said.

Walking alongside him, thousands, who wanted to pay their respects to the men and women who risked their lives to change the course of history.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:50 AM EST2018-03-05 08:50:44 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:11 AM EST2018-03-05 13:11:29 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

    With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."

    More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:40 AM EST2018-03-04 14:40:13 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-03-05 13:08:40 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    More >>

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    More >>

  • Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

    Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-03-04 16:30:09 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-03-05 13:08:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly