Eric: Rain chances ramping up

A few showers are falling across west Alabama this morning, but the rest of the region is dry.

Overall rain chances will remain very low east of Interstate 65 Monday with highs climbing toward the lower 70s. Rain and rumbles will pick up in coverage and intensity overnight and through early Tuesday as our next system works through. We do not expect severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could be embedded within the rain shield.

Behind this system, skies again turn sunny as cooler air spills into Alabama. We may have to monitor for a light freeze Thursday and Friday mornings.

Watch Today in Alabama for all the details of Monday's forecast.

