Eric: Wetter, colder weather awaits

Radar isn't exactly overloaded this morning, but transient showers are falling in advance of our next storm system headed our way. Widespread rain is expected to develop overnight into early tomorrow before giving way to more sunshine. By late week, temperatures could be cold enough to generate freezing issues for parts of the area...

TODAY: Isolated showers will be around from time to time, but shouldn't last long nor be particularly heavy. In fact, it's probably more accurate to call today mostly cloudy versus anything else. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY: Rain will pick up in coverage and intensity after midnight as a front approaches. That rain will fall into early Tuesday morning with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. We continue to think severe weather will NOT be a player in this round of rain with instability lacking in all but far southeast Alabama. Still, impacts to the morning commute will be possible as the heavier rain tracks eastward.

Rain will taper late morning into the early afternoon and give way to sunshine late.

HERE COMES THE COLD: It's important to remember it's still Winter, despite everything around us already blooming. Morning lows Thursday and Friday are expected to fall into the lower to middle 30s across central Alabama.

That's frost territory and I suspect pockets of 32 degrees (and a freeze) will happen during that stretch. If you have tender vegetation, plan accordingly.

Once the sun comes out later Tuesday we should see plenty of it for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances will pick back up into the weekend with model guidance suggesting much of the weekend should be on the wetter side. We'll fine-tune the numbers as we get deeper into the week, but plan on the lovely weekend we just wrapped up not making another cameo next time around.

