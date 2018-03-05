FIRST ALERT: Rain Tuesday, then colder

Another round of rain and rumbles will sweep across Alabama early Tuesday. The drive to work and school will be a wet one, with a large mass of rain covering the state during the morning hours.

Almost all of the rain will fall in the morning, with drier, cooler air arriving during the afternoon.

THEN, WE TURN COOLER: You'll feel a difference Tuesday afternoon; a stout northwest breeze will push cool, dry air into the state. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, and the nights will be even colder. We'll drop into the 30-35 degree range by sunrise Thursday and Friday mornings. Frost is likely, and some will go below freezing.

STORMY WEEKEND? We stay dry through Friday, but our next system returns Saturday and Sunday. And, we'll likely deal with multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms over the upcoming weekend. We'll keep an eye on the severe weather potential; as of right now, models suggest that a large cluster of rain and storms will form near the Gulf coast. Usually, that blocks the warm, muggy air needed for storms, reducing or eliminating the severe weather potential. We'll see. Either way, it looks wet!

