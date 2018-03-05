More civil rights groups support appeal in voter ID lawsuit - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

More civil rights groups support appeal in voter ID lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - More civil rights groups are challenging a federal judge's ruling that an Alabama voter ID law is not discriminatory.

Alabama has required voters to present government-issued photo identification since 2014. The Alabama NAACP and Greater Birmingham Ministries sued over the law in 2015, arguing that it disproportionately affects minorities. U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler ruled in favor of the state in January. He concluded that the state helps voters get IDs and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill offered a mobile service to make home visits.

The plaintiffs appealed the ruling on Feb. 21. The ACLU of Alabama, ACLU Voting Rights Project, Lawyers' Committee and Campaign Legal Center submitted a brief in support on Thursday.

Plaintiffs are asking for a rescheduled trial before the state's primary elections in June.

