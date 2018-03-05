Troy broadcasting students win big at NYC Convention - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy broadcasting students win big at NYC Convention

TROY, AL (WSFA) -

Troy Trojan Vision News received two national awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System at an annual convention held in New York City.

This year Troy News entered the competition for the first time and won two awards for Best TV/Video Newscast and Best TV/Video Promotion.

Dr. Jefferson Spurlock, the Director at the Hall School of Journalism and Communication, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the student's hard work,

“This is an excellent testimony to the talent Troy students produce…and I couldn’t be happier,” Spurlock said. "The students came home as champions and are already looking forward to next year's competition,"

The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System holds a convention for non-profit college radio/TV stations every year. According to IBS’ website, their awards honor excellent programming, air-personalities, and overall outstanding stations.

