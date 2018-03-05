Murder charge filed after shooting outside Florala Huddle House

Police in the southeast Alabama city of Florala say a man is facing a murder charge after a shooting outside a Huddle House restaurant over the weekend.

Phillip George Parker, 24, of Mobile, is facing one charge of murder, according to Florala Police Chief Sonny Bedsole, following the death of 31-year-old Spartanburg, S.C., resident Tekevious Darrell Best.

Bedsole said the shooting was the result of an argument over a domestic situation between Parker and Best after Best got into an argument with the mother of his children over visitation rights. That's when Best began to argue with Parker, the woman’s boyfriend.

Later that day, Best and Parker ran into each other at the Huddle House where the two continued to argue, Bedsole said, until Parker pulled out a .9mm handgun and shot Best twice in the chest in front of numerous witnesses.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Best died from his injuries while being transported to a medical helicopter.

Parker fled the scene of the shooting but was later taken into custody by sheriff's deputies just over the state line in Walton County, Florida.

Parker is awaiting extradition from Florida where he will then be placed under a $750,000 bond.

