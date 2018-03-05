Ivey announces Let's Get Alarmed Alabama free smoke detector pro - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ivey announces Let's Get Alarmed Alabama free smoke detector program

New initiative to give free smoke detectors to Alabama households (Source: WSFA 12 News) New initiative to give free smoke detectors to Alabama households (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey along with other state and local officials announced a partnership to distribute and install smoke detectors across Alabama.

According to Ivey, the new initiative, which is being called Let’s Get Alarmed Alabama, came about after the success of a similar program in Montgomery.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue teamed up with the Montgomery EMA, local military volunteers, Hands On River Region and a local charity group called InTouch Inc. to distribute and help install the smoke detectors to those in need.

“I encourage all Alabamians to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity free of charge,” Ivey said. “It saves lives and it is something all Alabamians need to pursue,”

In just three months of the new year, the state has already seen 19 fire fatalities. Officials believe this program will be a game changer and will help give smoke detectors to residents who otherwise, wouldn’t have them.

Residents who are interested in getting a free smoke detector can call, 1-800-241 2467.

