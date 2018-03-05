Teaching teens the importance of math at Park Crossing - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Teaching teens the importance of math at Park Crossing

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

One beloved educator in the Montgomery Public School system is being praised for her diligence and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Her name is Monica Williams.

Williams believes her purpose in life has always been to become a teacher.

"I decided to become a teacher because it was a gift from God, and God instructed us to use our help and serve others, and I love teaching! Not only [just] teaching math, but also teaching everyday life lessons," Williams said.

Although she was nominated by a colleague who noticed her great work ethic, her students are also very appreciative of Williams. Her dedication to helping the kids at Park Crossing succeed is always top of mind.

"During football season, it was hard for me... she really made a way for me. She helped me out with tutoring before school, after school and before practice. She just done got me ready! She goes over college courses that we'll probably learn next year in college... she already said she is going to make sure before we go off to college that we know everything there is to know about this subject. Being taught by her, she has made me fall in love with it - honestly," La'Kel Aaron said.

While prepping these high schoolers for college is her top priority, Williams also never lets her students forget she is there for them, both academically and personally.

"I listen to my students, and I let them know that I am not only their teacher, but I am there for them whenever they need me," Williams said.

