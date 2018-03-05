Suspect convicted in 2016 armed robbery receives 25-year sentence

Lamario Lockley, the man convicted in a 2016 armed robbery case, learned his fate on Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Truman Hobbs sentenced Lockley to serve 25 years in prison on charges of robbery first degree.

The robbery, which took place in September 2016 at the Popeyes on Ann Street in Montgomery, was captured on surveillance footage. Lockley and another suspect walked up to the victim as she was ordering food. They then demanded at gunpoint that she get out of the vehicle.

The two fled the scene in the victim’s car which was later found a few blocks away.

The crime was also the focus of CrimeStoppers segment. According to Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip led to Lockley being identified. The organization is now looking for the person who submitted the tip leading to Lockley’s arrest and conviction.

Garrett says if the tipster wishes to claim the cash reward, please call 215-STOP between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tipster must have the code originally given to them that connects them to the tip submission.

No details were available for the second suspect.

