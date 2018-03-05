Suspect convicted in 2016 armed robbery receives 25-year sentenc - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Suspect convicted in 2016 armed robbery receives 25-year sentence

Lamario Lockley. (Source: Montgomery County jail) Lamario Lockley. (Source: Montgomery County jail)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lamario Lockley, the man convicted in a 2016 armed robbery case, learned his fate on Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Truman Hobbs sentenced Lockley to serve 25 years in prison on charges of robbery first degree.

The robbery, which took place in September 2016 at the Popeyes on Ann Street in Montgomery, was captured on surveillance footage. Lockley and another suspect walked up to the victim as she was ordering food. They then demanded at gunpoint that she get out of the vehicle.

The two fled the scene in the victim’s car which was later found a few blocks away.

The crime was also the focus of CrimeStoppers segment. According to Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip led to Lockley being identified. The organization is now looking for the person who submitted the tip leading to Lockley’s arrest and conviction.

Garrett says if the tipster wishes to claim the cash reward, please call 215-STOP between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tipster must have the code originally given to them that connects them to the tip submission.

No details were available for the second suspect.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

  • "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign aide Nunberg to refuse Mueller subpoena

    "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign aide Nunberg to refuse Mueller subpoena

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-03-05 20:39:48 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-05 21:30:45 GMT

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

    More >>

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Seoul envoys to meet N. Korea's Kim during Pyongyang trip

    Seoul envoys to meet N. Korea's Kim during Pyongyang trip

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-03-05 03:40:32 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-05 21:42:43 GMT
    (Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...(Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-05 21:41:20 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>

  • Trump says he won't back down on tariffs plan

    Trump says he won't back down on tariffs plan

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:34 PM EST2018-03-05 21:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly