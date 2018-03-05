Montgomery armed robbery suspect turns self in

Police in the southeast Alabama city of Florala say a man is facing a murder charge after a shooting outside a Huddle House restaurant over the weekend.More >>
Agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have taken a Montgomery business robbery suspect into custody.More >>
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Montgomery home has turned himself in to police, Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett confirms.More >>
An Opelika man was arrested following an armed robbery at CVS. The robbery occurred on March 4 around 4:22 p.m. at the CVS located at 19997 Pepperell Parkway.More >>
In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, Montgomery police were called to the area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road where two people were shot.More >>
On Feb. 28, the Opelika Police Department received a call of a first-degree robbery at a grocery store.More >>
A trial for Lowndes County triple capital murder suspect Deandre Lee has been continued to October.More >>
A Eufaula Elementary School student was arrested after making threatening comments to students and a teacher.More >>
The victim in a shooting Monday morning in Montgomery was shot while sitting in his vehicle, according to court records.More >>
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning as a homicide.More >>
