Montgomery armed robbery suspect turns self in

A suspect in the armed robbery of a Montgomery home has turned himself in to police, Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett confirms.

Kevonte Gorman-Sutton was charged in connection to a Feb. 13 residential robbery in the 3400 block of Fountain Circle, located just off the Eastern Boulevard.

Investigators say around 9 a.m. that day the victim said the suspect came into their home armed with a handgun and stole property.

Police later identified Sutton as the suspect. He surrendered on March 2 2 and was charged with both burglary and robbery in the first degree.

