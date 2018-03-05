AL Medicaid work proposals not getting positive feedback so far

Gov. Kay Ivey's push to make a change in Medicaid is not getting positive feedback so far based on the first of two state public hearings that was held Monday. The change potentially impacts 74,000 people.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey's push to make a change in Medicaid is not getting positive feedback so far based on the first of two state public hearings that was held Monday. The change potentially impacts 74,000 people.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.More >>
Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
You’ll feel like you have the flu. You’ll look like you have the flu. But you may not have the flu.More >>
You’ll feel like you have the flu. You’ll look like you have the flu. But you may not have the flu.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 1 in 14 women smoke while pregnant, placing infants at risk for birth defects.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 1 in 14 women smoke while pregnant, placing infants at risk for birth defects.More >>
Along with the proclamation, Ivey is also issuing a challenge to Alabamians: the Red Tie Challenge.More >>
Along with the proclamation, Ivey is also issuing a challenge to Alabamians: the Red Tie Challenge.?More >>
The amount of screen time your kids are getting could be dangerous to their mental health.More >>
The amount of screen time your kids are getting could be dangerous to their mental health.More >>
More and more people are using e-cigarettes to kick the smoking habit. But a new study shows vaping may not work.More >>
More and more people are using e-cigarettes to kick the smoking habit. But a new study shows vaping may not work.More >>
The American Academy of Pediatrics now says all children over the age of 12 should have depression screening at their regular checkups.More >>
The American Academy of Pediatrics now says all children over the age of 12 should have depression screening at their regular checkups.More >>