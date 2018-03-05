AL Medicaid work proposals not received well in first public hearing

A meeting at AIDT Monday to allow the public time to share thoughts and opinions about the state Medicaid agency having work requirements. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A proposal to change a part of Medicaid is not sitting well with some residents in Alabama. The state Medicaid office held the first of two public hearings Monday on the proposal by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Inside the training room at the Alabama Industrial Development Training center, AIDT, in Montgomery, a few residents and agencies connected to the poor had a chance to voice their concerns about Ivey's idea to tinker with Medicaid.

For example, there are 74,000 caregivers in Alabama who care for disabled children. The governor's proposal would require able-bodied caregivers find a job outside the home and work at least 20 hours a week if they have a child under 6-years-old.

The thinking is is to improve the quality of life for caregivers. It would be a condition to continue receiving Medicaid benefits.

The governor feels with the state's jobless rate well below 4 percent, more jobs are available more than ever. Her plan does provide for some exceptions, however.

But critics say they have major issues with the proposal, such as who would provide childcare and transportation?

The second public hearing is set for Tuesday in Hoover.

Reporter Bryan Henry is following this story today. Expect updates here and on-air throughout the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.