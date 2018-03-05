Atlanta Hwy. business robbery suspect captured

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have taken a Montgomery business robbery suspect into custody.

According to Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, Samuel Mixon has been arrested and charged with the Feb. 11 robbery of a business in the 6000 block of Atlanta Highway.

An employee told police that the suspect came in armed with a gun and robbed the business of cash. There were no injuries in the robbery, and the suspect fled afterward.

The name or type of the business that was robbed was not released by the police department.

An investigation determined the suspect was Mixon as the suspect who was taken into custody on March 2.

Mixon is facing a first-degree robbery charge and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

