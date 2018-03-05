Andalusia police search for man missing since early February - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Andalusia police search for man missing since early February

Luis Hernandez Neves (Source: Andalusia Police Department) Luis Hernandez Neves (Source: Andalusia Police Department)
ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) -

The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Feb. 9.

Luis Hernandez Neves said he was going to work on a friend's vehicle on Stewart Street but has not been seen since.

Neves is a Hispanic male, 5'09", 145 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. He was possibly driving a beige 4-door 2000 Toyota Corolla.

If you know where Neves is or have seen him lately, call the Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155.

