Historic Alex City Jail set to close Thursday

The historic Alex City Jail is set to close Thursday after city leaders reached an agreement on alternative housing for inmates.

According to Alex city leaders, the agreement was reached with Tallapoosa County Commission to house the city inmate in the county jail. The deal calls for the city to pay a $50 book-in fee and $10 a day for meals and all medical costs per inmate.

Currently, the Alex City Jail is located in the basement of the police department but because of its historical registry, it cannot be renovated.

In 1952, music legend Hank Williams spent time in the jail for charges of public drunkenness.

