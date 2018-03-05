Troy's Person and Varnado named to All-Sun Belt Team

NEW ORLEANS, La. (Troy Athletics) – Troy senior Wesley Person became the fifth player ever to be named All-Sun Belt Conference four times with third team honors and junior Jordon Varnado earned second team honors, the league office announced on Monday.



Person’s All-Sun Belt Third Team selection makes him just the second player ever to be on the team every year of his collegiate career and the first do it in more than 30 years after Otis Smith of Jacksonville made the team from 1982-1986.



“This honor means so much because of the historical impact of Wesley earning All-Sun Belt four years in a row,” head coach Phil Cunningham said.



“The two most impressive characteristics we’ve seen from Wes in the last four years have been the consistency of his attitude and effort along with his commitment to individual improvement. Being named All-Sun Belt for the fourth consecutive year is definitely a byproduct of those characteristics.”



It has been a record-setting senior season for the Brantley, Ala., native as he broke the Sun Belt record for most made 3-pointers in a career, the Troy scoring record as well as becoming the first Trojan ever to score 2,000 points.



As Troy heads into the Sun Belt Tournament this week, Person currently sits as the seventh-highest scorer in the conference at 17.8 points per game and the leader in threes with 94.



Following a year in which he was named the Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Person has found a way to improve his game in his final season as he currently has career highs in scoring, free throw percentage, rebounds per game and assists per game. At one point in the season, Person put together nine-straight games of 20 points or more, which was the longest such streak in his career. Additionally, he has had 14 games this year with four or more threes.



Person will go down as one of the most decorated players in conference history as he was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2014-15, got second-team honors in 2015-16 and made the third-team in 2014-15, 16-17 and 17-18.



Varnado has now put together a string of accolades himself as he was named to the first team last season. The forward is the sixth-leading scorer in the Sun Belt with 17.9 points per game and ranks 10th in the league with 6.9 rebounds game.



“Jordon earned this honor despite the fact that he missed the five weeks leading up to conference play due to a stress fracture in his foot,” Cunningham said. “He’s close to where he was physically before the injury and that’s why he has played at such a high level down the stretch.



“More importantly, our team has been lifted up by his return to all-conference form with wins in six of our last nine games.”



The Brownsville, Tenn., native is one of only three players to rank in the top-10 in both scoring and rebounding joining fellow All-Sun Belt players Kevin Hervey (first team) and Travis Munnings (second team).



Despite missing seven games with a foot injury, Varnado’s game has shown no rust as the 17.9 points per game is 1.4 points higher than his average from his All-Sun Belt First Team season a year ago.



With the Trojans looking to repeat as Sun Belt Tournament champions, the forward has had his best play of late as he currently has three-straight games of 23 points or more and has tied his career high of 13 rebounds three times in the past month.



Varnado has had four games this year with 10 field goals and has been the third-most accurate shooter in the Sun Belt at 48.2 percent (161-334). He has been a force on the other end of the court, as well, as he ranks fifth with 1.3 blocks per game.



His biggest improvement has come from the charity stripe as Varnado is shooting a career-high 73.0 percent (84-115) from the free-throw line this season. He has also hit 24 threes, which is just four off his career best.



Troy (15-16, 9-9) will begin the quest to defend the Sun Belt title on Wednesday with a matchup against rival South Alabama at 5 p.m. in the first round of the conference tournament in New Orleans, La.

