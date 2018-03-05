ASU's Jacoby Ross named SWAC Freshman of the Year

Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
The Red Wolves will play the Auburn Tigers in Alabama this weekend, but they may be a little short-handed.More >>
Troy senior Wesley Person became the second player ever to be named All-Sun Belt Conference four times with third team honors and junior Jordon Varnado earned second team honors, the league office announced on Monday.More >>
Alabama State freshman Jacoby Ross was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Freshman of the Year on a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, announced by the conference office Monday morning.More >>
Troy's Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn and Brandon Silvers are among those participating.More >>
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports.More >>
SISTABruhtha conducted the survey and the results came back favoring the Hornets.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are getting ready to start the 2018 season! Monday, single-game tickets went on sale.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.More >>
Given the distance between Angola and his family, the video was about all he could expect. But then the PA announcer told him the school had one more surprise for him.More >>
The Wolverines defeated Paul Bryant 74-59 in Saturday's game.More >>
