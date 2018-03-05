ASU's Jacoby Ross named SWAC Freshman of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (ASU Athletics) - Alabama State freshman Jacoby Ross was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Freshman of the Year on a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, announced by the conference office Monday morning.



Ross finished second on the team in scoring, and just outside the top 10 in the conference, at 12.5 points per game for the season; while also averaging 14.3 points per game in conference play. He is also near the top in several categories in conference play this season including ninth in assists (2.3) and fifth in free throw percentage (79.5).



He is also in the top 10 in the conference in three-point field goal percentage at 37.9 percent, connecting on 47-of-124 shots on the year.



Ross scored in double figures 15 times this season, and scored 15-plus points 10 different times through the 30-game regular season. The freshman connected on three-plus three-pointers five times and dished out five-plus assists four different times. He scored 20-plus points four times this season – missing three games due to injury – and scored a career-high 30 against Winthrop in December. In that contest against Winthrop, Ross scored the last 17 Alabama State points of the game in an 88-80 loss.



He also finished with a career-high seven assists two times.



Alabama State opens play in the Toyota SWAC Basketball Tournament Tuesday night against Texas Southern, with tip set for 8:00 pm in Houston.

(Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics)