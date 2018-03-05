New commercial development coming to West Fairview Ave.

A new development is on its way to the west side of Montgomery. If you've driven down West Fairview Avenue lately, you've probably noticed some construction at the intersection with Mooreland Road. That's because construction workers are busy building Montgomery's latest development.

"We've been trying to revitalize West Fairview for a long time and so this is a great, brand new construction site, a new commercial investment," Lois Cortell, senior development manager for the City of Montgomery, said. The city sold the land early last year for $200,000.

"We don’t just sell property to speculators," Cortell said. "We sold it with a development agreement that requires them to build something and requires them to build a product of quality. So, it’s going to be a great, brand new brick building. I’m really excited. It’s going to be located close up to the street so it will be accessible for pedestrians walking by and lots of good on-street parking.”

Something the city took into consideration before selling the plot of land was the fact that the site backs up to a row of houses.

"Mooreland Road has a number of nice, older cottages and larger style homes and we want to protect those homes," Cortell said. "So, we did not sell a lot that’s fronting Mooreland and we’re working hard to build a green space there that would buffer this commercial project from the residences in the back,” she added.

Cortell also said she doesn't think this will be the only construction taking place on West Fairview.

“We’re hearing rumors of other properties that might be for sale. That’s a great sign for investment and renewed optimism in West Fairview," she went on, stating more developments that take place on West Fairview Avenue means more jobs on the west side of town.

"We’re anxious for other property owners to follow suit and invest and create opportunities for jobs too.”

Cortell said she believes the development will be done within the next year and that there will be an announcement about exactly what the development will be coming up in May.

