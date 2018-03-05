Bojangles CEO resigns - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Bojangles Chief Executive Officer Clifton Rutledge has resigned, the company announced Monday.

The fast food chain said in a statement Rutledge left for personal reasons. The restaurant’s board of directors appointed James “Randy” Kibler as interim president and CEO.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the restaurant is coming off a difficult year that saw a slump in profits and the company’s stock price.

Four Bojangles restaurants opened in central Alabama in the last two years - 3 in Montgomery and one in Selma - but all closed unexpectedly in January.

At the time, a Bojangles spokesperson said the franchisee had unforeseen economic challenges.

As of September, Bojangles had 749 restaurants, primarily located in the southeast.

