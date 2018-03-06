Montgomery Zoo opens Stingray Bay exhibit

The Montgomery Zoo opens its brand new Stingray Bay to the public Tuesday morning.

A variety of free-swimming stingrays are on display in a 30x12 foot, 6,700-gallon saltwater pool. Observation panels are placed along the tank sides so guests can watch the animals swim; and during scheduled times, guests are able to reach into the pool and feel the stingrays as they pass by.

After a 10 day acclimation period, Zoo officials say they will begin offering limited, daily feeding times beginning on March 16. Daily feeding times will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., each lasting 15 minutes.

A limited number of stingray feeding tickets will be sold at the Zoo’s Main Admissions/Gift Shop and at the Mann Museum for each feeding time. Entry to Stingray Bay is free with a paid Zoo admission. Stingray food may be purchased for $3 per cup.

Stingray Bay also houses horseshoe crabs, starfish, sea urchins, fiddler fish, clown fish, sharks, and living coral. Stingray Bay is a fully enclosed exhibit located adjacent to the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum along the path leading to the Zoo's Chimpanzee exhibit

Construction and life support systems of Stingray Bay costs come in just a little under $1 million. Fundraising efforts for this project began in 2011; including efforts from past Zoo Weekends and Zoobilations.

