Eric: From soaking to sunshine

It's a mess of a morning commute as widespread rain soaks central Alabama. That rain will start to slide south and eastward, affecting our southern counties as the morning wears on. While severe weather is not expected, the heavy nature of the rain will be enough to impact your morning commute. Not to worry. The afternoon looks much better.

TODAY: Ponding of water on roadways has been common this morning with radar estimates of a solid 1"+ as the corridor of heavy rain slides through. West Alabama is finally starting to dry out, but the rain will pick up across southeast Alabama as the axis progresses. We've seen a few embedded rumbles of thunder but certainly nothing to imply any severe weather threat. Instability is essentially nonexistent and will preclude any severe weather issues. But that won't stop the heavy rain.

By afternoon, the rain shield will be pulling eastward with clearing skies across west Alabama. That clearing line will migrate eastward and likely end our afternoon with sunshine in the Montgomery area. Cooler air spills in and drops overnight lows to around 40 under clear skies by morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunny skies dominate for the rest of the workweek with cooler temperatures for everyone. Frost and isolated freeze issues are in the forecast Thursday and especially Friday mornings. Our next storm system takes shape over the weekend and will spread a fresh round of rain and rumbles in the area. ?



Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.