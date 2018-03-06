Eric: Wet commute Tuesday morning

Rain is widespread and heavy at times this morning as a frontal boundary works through. Morning commuters will be greeted with a slower-than-usual drive into work as a result, so best to leave a few minutes early.
Severe weather is not an issue with this round with minimal thunder and lightning anticipated. Skies will gradually clear west to east into the afternoon and through the night. Sunshine dominates for the remainder of the workweek as cooler air settles into Alabama.
We could see frost Thursday morning and may be closer to freezing Friday morning.
Watch Today in Alabama for all the details on Tuesday's forecast.
