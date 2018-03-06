Heavy delays on I-85 SB near Waugh after multiple crashes

Delays seen near the Waugh area (Source: Google Maps)

Motorists on Interstate 85 southbound may experience delays after multiple crashes around exit 15, near the Waugh area.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, traffic will be backed up in the area for an unspecified amount of time. Officials ask that motorists seek an alternate route.

One route would be to follow I-85 southbound to AL-126 E in Montgomery County. Continue on AL-126 E until you can return to I-85 southbound at the Eastchase Parkway exit.

No other details related to this crash have been released.

