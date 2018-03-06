Selma man sentenced to 15 years for robbery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma man sentenced to 15 years for robbery

(Source: Dallas County District Attorney's Office) (Source: Dallas County District Attorney's Office)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

A Selma man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted for a string of burglaries.

Jamarro Bolden pled guilty in 2016 to charges of burglary third degree after robbing two business. The first, Calhoun’s Food, was robbed on May 14, then just three days later on May 17, Bolden robbed an establishment called Mr. Roy’s, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson is hoping this conviction sends a message to others, “We are going to crack down on burglars and thieves.”

