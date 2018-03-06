103 employers to attend ASU's spring job fair Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

103 employers to attend ASU's spring job fair Thursday

The Dunn-Oliver Acadome (Source: ASU) The Dunn-Oliver Acadome (Source: ASU)
List of employers to attend (Source: ASU) List of employers to attend (Source: ASU)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State University is set to host “the biggest job fair ever” featuring 103 employers looking to hire new employees.

According to ASU officials, the job fair will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Dunn-Oliver Acadome concourse. It is free and open to anyone who resides in the River Region.

Employers at the job fair will be looking to hire full and part-time employees for such credible companies as Apple, Baptist Health Systems, Jefferson County Government, Regions Bank and more.

Those in attendance should wear business attire like that for a job interview and have multiple copies of their resume with them to give to employers.

Many employers will be hiring qualified applicants on the spot, according to ASU.

For more information on the job fair, contact ASU’s Office of Career Services at 334-229-4156.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Nashville mayor agrees to resign after admitting to affair

    Nashville mayor agrees to resign after admitting to affair

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-03-06 16:11:50 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Trump, Canada's Trudeau talk trade and NAFTA in phone call

    Trump, Canada's Trudeau talk trade and NAFTA in phone call

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:03 AM EST2018-03-06 16:03:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

  • In reversal, former Trump aide says he'll probably cooperate

    In reversal, former Trump aide says he'll probably cooperate

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:59 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-03-06 16:02:41 GMT
    (Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)(Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly