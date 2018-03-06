103 employers to attend ASU's spring job fair Thursday

Alabama State University is set to host “the biggest job fair ever” featuring 103 employers looking to hire new employees.

According to ASU officials, the job fair will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Dunn-Oliver Acadome concourse. It is free and open to anyone who resides in the River Region.

Employers at the job fair will be looking to hire full and part-time employees for such credible companies as Apple, Baptist Health Systems, Jefferson County Government, Regions Bank and more.

Those in attendance should wear business attire like that for a job interview and have multiple copies of their resume with them to give to employers.

Many employers will be hiring qualified applicants on the spot, according to ASU.

For more information on the job fair, contact ASU’s Office of Career Services at 334-229-4156.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.