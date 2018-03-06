Bailey learns about dental hygiene, rehab therapy during week 18

Like most dogs, WSFA puppy Bailey believes in the importance of having good dental hygiene.

During week 18, Bailey ventured out into Greenville, Alabama to visit Dr. William Hamilton and his staff at Family Dentistry. Everyone enjoyed meeting her and hearing about her journey to become a service dog.

Dental hygienist Gina Stephenson said, “Bailey is so sweet and beautiful. I love how calm she is and that nothing seems to faze her,”

While in Greenville, she also visited the staff and patients of Rehab Associates. Seeing Bailey brought joy to the patients while doing their painful therapy exercises.

Physical Therapist Brenda Bowen observed, “Bailey is so well mannered and is doing so good in public. We wish she could stay with us to help brighten our patients every day,”

After getting home from a long outing, Bailey usually takes a good nap. She is still a growing girl and needs plenty of rest.

