Blackfinn Ameripub in EastChase abruptly closes

Blackfinn Ameripub has closed its EastChase location, the only one in Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Blackfinn Ameripub has closed its Montgomery location - the only one in Alabama - after three years in business.

Suzanna Wasserman, the marketing manager for The Shoppes at EastChase, confirmed the closure saying Blackfinn had been an "incredible partner". She did not give a specific reason for the closure.

"We are committed to seeking the best possible replacement for their space - taking into account the current retail mix at our center and shopper and community needs, taste and interests," Wasserman added.

Blackfinn opened in March 2015 with 150 employees.

While the location is still listed on the corporate website, by 10 a.m. Tuesday, its social media accounts were no longer available.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.