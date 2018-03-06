Man found near Montgomery roadway pronounced dead

Several officers were seen investigating an area off the shoulder of the roadway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery police are investigating after a man who was found near the East South Boulevard has died.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man was found lying in the 700 block of East South Boulevard.

Several officers were seen investigating an area off the shoulder of the roadway.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Duckett says there are no signs of foul play and appears to have been medical related.

No other information, including the identity of the man, has been released.

