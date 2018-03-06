WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to unveil school safety initiative - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to unveil school safety initiative

Ivey spoke about school safety issues a few weeks ago, cautioning against "knee jerk reactions." (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Ivey spoke about school safety issues a few weeks ago, cautioning against "knee jerk reactions." (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey will unveil the framework for her school safety initiative Tuesday at 1 p.m. press conference. WSFA will carry the press conference live. 

Ivey will be joined by members of the education and law enforcement communities and state legislators.  

