WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to unveil school safety initiative

Ivey spoke about school safety issues a few weeks ago, cautioning against "knee jerk reactions." (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Gov. Kay Ivey will unveil the framework for her school safety initiative Tuesday at 1 p.m. press conference. WSFA will carry the press conference live.

Ivey will be joined by members of the education and law enforcement communities and state legislators.

